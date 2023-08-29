Cornwall, Ont. taps former Ottawa councillor as new chief administrative officer
A former Ottawa city councillor has been named the city of Cornwall's new chief administrative officer.
Mayor Justin Towndale announced that ex-Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury will take on the city's CAO role, effective Monday. He will serve a five-year term.
"With his background as a City Councillor and Chair of the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation, Mr. Fleury is a great fit to help move Cornwall forward," Towndale said.
Fleury, 37, was first elected to Ottawa city council in 2010 and won re-election in 2014 and 2018. He did not seek re-election in the 2022 municipal election.
"I am passionate about people and community-building. The City of Cornwall, like towns and cities across Ontario, is poised for incredible growth over the coming years, and what we do now will help ensure that our future is the brightest it can be," Fleury said in a news release. "I look forward to working with city employees to deliver on Council priorities."
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Climate protester splashes paint on Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
LIVE SOON | Sask. First Nation to reveal details concerning potential unmarked graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation is expected to reveal more details concerning the discovery of 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
A primer on the policy proposals Conservative grassroots want Poilievre to champion in next election
The Conservative party's upcoming convention in Quebec City is shaping up to become a hub for heated policy debates, as Conservative supporters will be discussing and voting on a series of proposals they'd like to see leader Pierre Poilievre champion in the next election. CTVNews.ca has read through each pitch, here's what you need to know.
As plans for future of 24 Sussex being developed, Poilievre says new PM residence last on his priority list
As the government develops plans for the future of 24 Sussex Drive, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre says fixing or replacing the dilapidated and unoccupied official residence would be the last item on his agenda if he was prime minister.
WATCH | View of Hurricane Idalia from International Space Station
The International Space Station orbited over Hurricane Idalia Tuesday, showing the sprawling size of a storm expected to keep gaining strength as it churns through the Gulf of Mexico.
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
NEW | Green grass in drought-stricken B.C. might have been painted
What's the secret of a lush-looking lawn in British Columbia, where watering is banned amid a brutal drought? It might not be surreptitious sprinkling. Instead, it might be paint.
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
WATCH | Mexican navy seizes more than 9,000 pounds of cocaine in high-speed boat chases
Mexican authorities seized more than nine thousand pounds of cocaine in two separate operations that led to high-speed boat chases in the Pacific.
Atlantic
-
Movement to oust N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs: Dissident PC members fail to trigger leadership review
Dissident members of New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative party have failed to trigger a leadership review for Blaine Higgs.
-
Cape Breton man charged in connection to dog’s death following reports it was dragged from a truck
Nova Scotia SPCA say a Cape Breton man has been charged in connection to a dog’s death after reports of a dog tethered to a truck was being driven in Marion Bridge.
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Toronto
-
Ontario elementary teachers take next steps ahead of strike vote
A union representing elementary teachers and education workers in Ontario is taking the next step in its bargaining process ahead of a strike vote in the fall.
-
Ontario banning online gambling commercials featuring athletes and celebrities
Athletes, as well as some celebrities, will no longer be allowed to appear in commercials promoting online gambling in Ontario.
-
New charges placed on Ontario man accused of selling self harm products linked to over 100 deaths
The man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, court documents obtained by CTV News Toronto show.
Montreal
-
At least 37,000 tickets handed out in Quebec school zones in 2022: police
Quebec municipal police officers handed out at least 37,000 tickets to motorists for failing to observe road safety in school zones in 2022.
-
Quebec boy acquitted of assault after 'teasing' sister as they were watching movie
A child has been acquitted of assaulting his younger stepsister after what a Quebec judge deemed to be a harmless bit of teasing.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
Montreal Walmart hit with complaint after transgender customer grilled over bathroom use
A customer of a Walmart in Montreal is filing a discrimination complaint with the Quebec Human Rights Commission and calling on the retailer to ensure trans shoppers can use the bathroom they feel most comfortable in.
-
Vital equipment stolen from small northern Ont. fire station
A small volunteer fire department in northern Ontario is scrambling to replace roughly $6,000 in vital emergency equipment that was stolen over the weekend from one of its stations.
London
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Mayor of South Bruce Peninsula to resign 'effective immediately' after 'racist' comments caught on tape
Following calls from Indigenous groups to resign after 'racist' comments were caught on tape, the mayor of South Bruce Peninsula is stepping down.
-
Airbnb camera discovery leads to voyeurism charges
A London man is charged with voyeurism after an investigation at a local Airbnb.
-
Hole in the heart of Aylmer, Ont. to be cleaned up
Piles of rubble remain nearly six months after a massive fire in the heart of Aylmer. The blaze on March 20, 2023 left multiple businesses, including a bank, destroyed or damaged and 10 people displaced.
Winnipeg
-
Wildfire smoke blanketing parts of southern Manitoba on Tuesday
A number of southern Manitoba communities are experiencing smoky conditions on Tuesday morning.
-
Convicted sex offender released from custody, expected to live in Winnipeg
The Winnipeg Police Service is warning the public about the release of a convicted sex offender from a Manitoba prison, saying he is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Bob Barker's little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man accused of selling lethal self-harm products online charged in death of Waterloo resident
A man accused of selling sodium nitrite and other dangerous materials to people at risk of suicide is facing a dozen new charges, including one related to a victim from Waterloo.
-
Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial
A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.
-
'No health threat': Safety-Kleen Canada says black smoke from refinery isn’t a concern
Safety-Kleen Canada says a black plume of smoke seen coming from its Breslau refinery Monday afternoon was part of a routine process and poses no health threat.
Calgary
-
London, Ont., woman killed in southern Alberta plane crash
An Ontario woman is dead after the small plane she was in went down northeast of the Claresholm airport on Monday.
-
Mom and son part of trio missing after southern Alberta rafting trip
A mother, her son and a third person are missing after losing contact with family members during a rafting trip on southern Alberta's Oldman River.
-
Missing hiker found dead on Cascade Mountain
Police say a hiker who went missing over the weekend in Banff National Park has been found dead, but officials say the death is not suspicious.
Saskatoon
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Sask. First Nation to reveal details concerning potential unmarked graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation is expected to reveal more details concerning the discovery of 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. marks major cabinet shuffle, eight MLAs take on new responsibilities
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton pediatrician convicted in child pornography case
An Edmonton pediatrician was found guilty on Monday of two child pornography offences.
-
Hermitage townhouse complex scene of fire early Tuesday morning
A fire broke out at a townhouse complex in Edmonton's Hermitage neighbourhood early Tuesday morning.
-
Stolen Al Shamal Shriners truck recovered; 1 charged
A man who was caught driving a truck stolen last week from the local chapter of the Al Shamal Shriners is now facing multiple charges, police say.
Vancouver
-
Fatal shooting in Mission likely gang-related, IHIT says
One man has died after being shot in Mission in what authorities say was likely a gang-related slaying.
-
Air quality advisory lifted amid Metro Vancouver rain
Rain that brought relief to some wildfire fights in B.C. Tuesday has also improved the air quality in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.
-
Australian police charge estranged husband with murder in B.C. woman's death
Police in Sydney have arrested a 28-year-old Australian man and he now faces a murder charge in connection with the death of his estranged wife who is originally from Surrey, B.C.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sask. marks major cabinet shuffle, eight MLAs take on new responsibilities
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a sizable cabinet shuffle Tuesday – with six ministers taking on new responsibilities and two MLAs being brought into cabinet.
-
LIVE SOON
LIVE SOON | Sask. First Nation to reveal details concerning potential unmarked graves
A Saskatchewan First Nation is expected to reveal more details concerning the discovery of 83 possible unmarked graves, including 12 potential infant grave sites.
-
Sask. residents split on parental consent for school pronoun changes: survey
Saskatchewan residents appear to be split when it comes to whether or not children under 16 need parental permission to change their pronouns in school, according to a new survey.