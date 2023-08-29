Cornwall, Ont. taps former Ottawa councillor as new chief administrative officer

A former Ottawa city councillor has been named the city of Cornwall's new chief administrative officer.

Mayor Justin Towndale announced that ex-Rideau-Vanier Coun. Mathieu Fleury will take on the city's CAO role, effective Monday. He will serve a five-year term.

"With his background as a City Councillor and Chair of the Ottawa Community Housing Corporation, Mr. Fleury is a great fit to help move Cornwall forward," Towndale said.

Fleury, 37, was first elected to Ottawa city council in 2010 and won re-election in 2014 and 2018. He did not seek re-election in the 2022 municipal election.

"I am passionate about people and community-building. The City of Cornwall, like towns and cities across Ontario, is poised for incredible growth over the coming years, and what we do now will help ensure that our future is the brightest it can be," Fleury said in a news release. "I look forward to working with city employees to deliver on Council priorities."