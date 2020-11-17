Advertisement
Cool temperatures on the way for Ottawa
Published Tuesday, November 17, 2020 7:24AM EST
A fall day in Ottawa. (Courtesy: Iliya Papoulias)
OTTAWA -- The rest of this week will have a little bit of everything temperature-wise.
On Tuesday, expect a mainly cloudy day with a 30 per cent chance of flurries early in the morning. The high will be -1 C; that's slightly below seasonal norms.
The low will drop to a chilly -10 C Tuesday night, with the overnight wind chill feeling more like -16.
Wednesday's high will be a mere -5 C with a wind chill of -17 in the morning and -9 in the afternoon.
Then, things take a turn. Thursday will be cloudy and 4 C, and Friday will be a balmy 9 C.
Flurries or rain showers will kick in over the weekend, with the mercury in the low single-digits.