Convicted murderer escapes from Kingston, Ont. prison

A 42-year-old man serving a murder sentence has escaped from a Kingston, Ont. prison, OPP said.

Staff at Collins Bay Institution discovered Tuesday evening that Joshua Kenneth Kohl was unaccounted for, OPP said in a news release.

Kohl is serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder. Police say he could pose a safety risk. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

He is described as six feet tall, 158 pounds with short brown hair, a receding hairline and blue eyes. He has a pock-marked face, wears glasses and has a tattoo on the right side of his neck, police said.

The Correctional Service of Canada is "continuing to investigate the circumstances related to the escape and is working with police to locate and apprehend this offender as quickly as possible," the news release said.

Police say anyone who sees Kohl should not approach him, and should call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Collins Bay Institution is just west of downtown Kingston. It has minimum, medium and maximum-security facilities with an overall capacity of about 760 inmates. The Correctional Service of Canada said Kohl escaped from the minimum-security unit.