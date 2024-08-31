Controversial Stittsville high-rise to come before planning committee with shorter cap
City of Ottawa staff are recommending councillors approve a plan to build a high-rise development in Stittsville that, while shorter than initially proposed, would still be the tallest building in the area, if it gets built.
The proposal is for two high-rise buildings on Hazeldean Road, west of Carp Road. The plan is to build one 12-storey building and one 21-storey building, providing 431 apartments.
The initial proposal for one nine-storey building and one 25-storey building was met with public opposition earlier this year. Approximately 300 people attended a virtual public consultation in February and more than 300 written submissions were made about the proposal, with most opposed to the project. A petition with more than 700 signatures opposing the project was submitted to the city.
According to a report prepared for the committee meeting on Sept. 11, staff say the applicant agreed to shorten the taller of the two buildings from 25 storeys to 21, but also proposed increasing the height of the shorter building from nine to 12 storeys.
Stittsville Ward Coun. Glen Gower commented in the report that he also has concerns about the plan.
"If approved and built, this development would be the tallest building in Stittsville as well as along the entire Hazeldean-Robertson corridor. Taller buildings are permitted in the Official Plan (with conditions), but there is legitimate concern from residents about the adequacy of municipal and provincial infrastructure to support growth in Kanata and Stittsville," Gower wrote.
Gower said he had questions about pedestrian access, transit, and the timeline to upgrade the nearby Carp Road, as well as questions about how city staff determined the proposal is suitable for the area.
City staff say the owner will build a municipal sidewalk and landscaping along Hazeldean Road in the area. The proposed development would have 389 parking spaces for residents, 86 parking spaces for visitors and 446 bicycle parking spaces.
High-rise buildings are permitted in the area, city staff say, and the proposal aligns with the city's Official Plan. Staff also note that under the province's Bill 185, refusing to approve the project comes with risks.
"If Council determines to refuse the amendment, reasons must be provided. It is anticipated that a hearing of three days would be required. It would be necessary for an external planner to be retained and possibly also an external architect or professional with expertise in urban design," the report says.
