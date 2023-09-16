Controversial ads, a stolen plane, and a strange sign at a park: Top 5 stories in Ottawa this week
City road safety ads create controversy, a strange sign appears at a local park, and a stolen plane crashes in the east end.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca look at the top five stories on our website this week.
City of Ottawa pulls controversial road safety ads
Some city of Ottawa road safety ads that appeared on Facebook and Instagram last weekend caused a stir when some councillors said they were opposed to the messaging.
The city was testing several different messages about road safety on Meta platforms ahead of a larger campaign this fall, but several people on social media took offense to an ad showing a bloodied pedestrian on the ground with a caption that said, "I jaywalked to save time. But I lost it. Forever. Cross only where it's safe."
Coun. Ariel Troster also asked staff to pull "this terrible ad" immediately, saying its message blamed the victim.
"Road violence is caused by driver negligence or bad street design. Blaming pedestrians for crossing the street wrong is offensive," Troster said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
The city initially stood by the ads, saying they were part of a test, but later pulled the ads referencing jaywalking. Other ads, including those that tell drivers to check blind spots for cyclists or to not drive impaired, remained.
"The intent of the road safety campaign that is being developed is trying a different approach to get the message across and is not to lay blame on any one party or individual. It is a recognition that all users have a shared responsibility if we are to achieve reductions in fatalities and major injuries on our roadways," Alain Gonthier said in a memo to council.
Stolen plane crashes at Rockcliffe Airport
A 64-year-old Ottawa man is facing charges after a plane stolen at the Rockcliffe Airport crashed and struck two parked planes, according to Ottawa police.
Emergency crews responded to a call about a single-plane crash at the airport, located at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway, just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Police say a man gained access to the airport and stole a privately owned Cessna plane.
"He attempted to fly the plane from the airport but gained minimal air and then crashed, striking two parked planes in the process," police said.
The 64-year-old man is facing charges of theft exceeding $5,000, dangerous operation of a conveyance and operation while prohibited.
Residents take Ottawa Police Services Board to court
A group of Ottawa residents is taking the Ottawa Police Services Board to court with a charter challenge.
The coalition filed a claim with the Ottawa Small Claims Court on Aug. 6, seeking more than $27,000 in damages.
The board passed new rules for public delegations in February after returning to in-person meetings, which included prioritizing new speakers and requiring delegations to submit their planned comments to the board in writing in advance. It also limited public delegations to an hour.
Board members said the changes were designed to ensure that they could be better informed about the issues speakers wanted to raise.
The coalition of community groups claims the board is violating their right to freedom of expression.
The claims have not been proven in court.
Robin Browne and Bailey Gauthier, seated in the foreground, hold a protest of the Ottawa Police Services Board meeting Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, refusing to leave until their questions are answered. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)
Ottawa dad wants empathy from Bylaw over school pickup tickets
An Ottawa father is calling for Bylaw Services officers to show empathy to drivers picking up children in school zones, after receiving a ticket for stopping in an intersection outside a Stittsville school.
Stephen Albert received a $105 ticket from a Bylaw Services officer for stopping in an intersection during an after-school pickup on Wednesday.
Albert says he and his wife have been forced to drop off and pick up their three children from school after the school bus for their kids was cancelled.
The director of Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services says it increases the presence of officers in and around school zones at the start of the year to educate parents, and "if necessary, enforcement of parking restrictions."
"These parking restrictions are in place to ensure traffic and pedestrian mobility, where the safety of parents, students, school staff and the broader community is paramount," Roger Chapman said in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
Albert says he agrees that safety is an issue in school zones, but wonders if there is another approach the city can take.
Stephen Albert says he received a $105 ticket for stopping in an intersection during after-school pickup outside a Stittsville school on Wednesday. Albert is calling on Bylaw Services officers to show some empathy to drivers. (Stephen Albert/submitted)
'No twerking'? Rogue sign at Ottawa park causes confusion, laughter
A rogue sign spotted on the fence of a Centretown park this week is the talk of social media, but no one seems to know what it means.
Somerset Coun. Ariel Troster posted a photo on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, saying , "A friend of mine spotted this sign in St. Luke's Park on Elgin Street and asked me what it is supposed to be preventing?"
The sign shows an individual in a squat position with their arms extended, and the prohibition sign over the image.
"I…have no idea," Troster said. "I reached out to staff to ask, but what's your best guess?"
It turns out the sign was not posted by city of Ottawa staff and it's a rogue sign put up by someone.
Troster posted a response from city staff that said no one knew what the sign is and it did not appear to be a city of Ottawa sign.
City staff will be removing the sign.
A sign showing an individual in a squat position with the prohibition sign over the image appeared on the fence at St. Luke's Park. The city says it did not post the sign. (Ariel Troster/X)
