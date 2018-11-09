CTV Morning Live has your chance to win a pair of Beat The Box Office tickets to see Michael Bublé at the Canadian Tire Centre on July 30th, 2019!

Grammy Award-Winning, Michael Bublé is thrilled to announce his return to performing in Canada with an 11-city cross-country tour. Every full priced ticket purchased for the tour includes a standard CD or digital copy of Michael’s highly anticipated new album love. love is Michael’s 8th major studio album for Reprise Records and will be available November 16th.

Tickets go on sale Monday, November 19 at www.livenation.com

Email in to pickme@ctv.ca for your chance to win!

Contest runs Monday, November 12 at 6 a.m. to Friday, November 16 at 10 a.m.