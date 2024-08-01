OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Construction worker struck by a truck on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. area

    Ontario Provincial Police say a construction worker was struck while setting up a detour on Hwy. 401 in the Kingston, Ont. area. (OPP/X) Ontario Provincial Police say a construction worker was struck while setting up a detour on Hwy. 401 in the Kingston, Ont. area. (OPP/X)
    Share

    A construction worker is being treated for minor injuries after being struck by a truck on Highway 401 in the Kingston, Ont. area.

    A section of the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed at Gardiners Road while police investigate.

    Ontario Provincial Police say highway maintenance personnel had just completed setting up a detour route to move vehicles off the highway at the Gardiners Road exit at 6:15 a.m. when the worker was struck.

    "A heavy-duty commercial truck, pulling a car carrier failed to negotiate the detour and struck the highway maintenance worker," Const. Rob Martell told CTV News Ottawa in a statement. "The worker was transported to hospital minor injuries."

    The driver from Cambridge, Ont. is facing a charge of careless driving – cause bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News