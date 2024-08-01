Construction worker struck by a truck on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. area

A construction worker is being treated for minor injuries after being struck by a truck on Highway 401 in the Kingston, Ont. area.

A section of the westbound lanes of Hwy. 401 are closed at Gardiners Road while police investigate.

Ontario Provincial Police say highway maintenance personnel had just completed setting up a detour route to move vehicles off the highway at the Gardiners Road exit at 6:15 a.m. when the worker was struck.

"A heavy-duty commercial truck, pulling a car carrier failed to negotiate the detour and struck the highway maintenance worker," Const. Rob Martell told CTV News Ottawa in a statement. "The worker was transported to hospital minor injuries."

The driver from Cambridge, Ont. is facing a charge of careless driving – cause bodily harm under the Highway Traffic Act.