OTTAWA -- Ottawa's nine-month-old Confederation Line will be out of service all week for maintenance work.

And OC Transpo warns the shutdown "may be further extended" while Rideau Transit Group works to improve the $2 billion system.

The O-Train Line 1 was scheduled to be out of service on Sunday for maintenance, with service partially running between uOttawa and Blair stations Monday to Wednesday.

In a memo Council late Sunday afternoon, Transportation Services General Manager John Manconi said Rideau Transit Group requested to "extend the current full temporary closure of Line 1 until the end of the week."

"We have given approval to extend the closure in order to expedite the required work."

OC Transpo's "R1 replacement bus service" will be available to customers all week along the entire line.

Manconi says OC Transpo will continue to work closely with Rideau Transit Group "as this current closure may be further extended, or additional closures may be required over the summer. The focus remains on improving service reliability for our customers."

This is the fourth time the Confederation Line has been shutdown for maintenance work since the start of May while Rideau Transit Group completes work to improve system performance.

Manconi told Council that last week the RTG was planning to implement updated train control software that was tested during the previous temporary closures. In addition, infrastructure work will continue on the track and the overhead catenary power supply system."