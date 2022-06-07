College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli 'expects' to run for re-election
College ward Coun. Rick Chiarelli could be on the ballot in this fall’s municipal election.
As of Monday, Chiarelli has yet to register to run for re-election, according to the list of nominated candidates for the Oct. 24 vote, but his director of communications says he expects to run.
“Councillor Chiarelli has not yet made any official announcements regarding his intent to run but he expects to,” said Chantal Lebel in a statement to CTV News Ottawa.
Chiarelli was found to have violated the city’s code of conduct for councillors multiple times following two separate integrity commissioner’s reports into allegations of lewd and inappropriate behaviour toward women who worked in his office or who had interviewed for jobs in his office. Council voted to suspend his pay for 450 days as a result of the integrity commissioner’s findings.
Late last year, the Ontario Superior Court dismissed Chiarelli's request for a judicial review of the integrity commissioner’s findings of misconduct against him.
Chiarelli has maintained his innocence since the accusations first came to light in 2019 and has resisted all calls to resign. Chiarelli has alleged that the women’s claims were part of a plot against him, orchestrated by political adversaries.
At a federal housing announcement in his ward Monday, in which he was not involved, Chiarelli spoke out against what he perceived as “woke cancel culture” in politics.
“If all someone has to do to get rid of a politician is get a couple people to make accusations, then it’s going to be open season on everybody,” he claimed.
Robert Marleau, the city of Ottawa's integrity commissioner at the time, heard complaints from five women when filing his two reports in 2020, saying that the long-time councillor’s conduct amounted to “incomprehensible incidents of harassment” and that Chiarelli displayed “a shocking and astounding failure to treat the complainants with the respect they were due.” This past April, the CBC published accusations against Chiarelli from a sixth woman, which CTV News Ottawa has not independently heard and which Chiarelli denies.
Candidates in the municipal election have until Aug. 19 to register to run for city council, mayor, or school board trustee.
So far, there are two candidates registered in College ward, also known as Ward 8: Laine Johnson, the director of tenant and community engagement at the Centretown Citizens Ottawa Corporation, and Granda Kopytko, a data policy analyst for Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian teen arrested for threatening mass shooting at Florida Pride event: police
A 17-year-old has been arrested in Canada for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at a Pride event in Florida.
Driver accused of hitting 4 people at residential school memorial march in B.C. turns himself in: RCMP
A driver accused of hitting four people walking in a residential school march in Mission, B.C., over the weekend has turned himself in, local Mounties say.
No deal yet as Canada men's soccer team resumes training
The Canada men's national soccer team has resumed training, one day after refusing to play a friendly match with Panama in Vancouver.
PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summit
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau isn't saying whether he supports President Joe Biden's decision to exclude Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba from this week's Summit of the Americas.
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex share photo of daughter Lilibet for first birthday
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have released a photo of their daughter Lilibet to celebrate her first birthday.
Prayer service, vigil honour Muslim family on anniversary of London attack
Holding flowers and reciting verses of the Qur'an, members of the Muslim community in London, Ont., gathered for a prayer service Monday to remember four members of a family killed in what prosecutors have called a hate-motivated attack.
British PM Boris Johnson scrambles to regain authority after party rebellion
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was meeting his Cabinet and trying to patch up his tattered authority on Tuesday after surviving a no-confidence vote that has left him a severely weakened leader.
Street fights, constant shelling as Russia pushes for control of Donbas
Ukrainian troops were engaged in fierce street fighting with Russian soldiers in the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, while other towns were under constant shelling, as the Kremlin pushed for control of the eastern Donbas region.
Atlantic
-
Halifax to welcome fourth largest cruise ship in the world Tuesday
The fourth largest cruise ship in the world, The Royal Caribbean International Oasis of the Seas, is set to arrive at the Port of Halifax Tuesday at 8 a.m.
-
Driver charged with murder after man struck and killed by pickup truck in Pictou
A man has been charged with murder after another man was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Pictou N.S.
-
N.S. mass killer slipped by Truro police in nine-minute journey on Day 2 of rampage
A mass killer in a replica police vehicle was able to drive undetected through the largest Nova Scotia town in the vicinity of his murders, slipping by local constables who had received descriptions of the fake car over an hour earlier.
Toronto
-
These are the ten worst roads to drive on in Ontario: CAA
The results of the CAA's annual ‘Worst Roads’ campaign were released Tuesday.
-
Durham police investigating homicide in Ajax, Ont.
Durham Regional Police are investigating its seventh homicide of the year in Ajax.
-
Former NHL player slams Toronto Pearson, Air Canada in video after chaotic night stuck at airport
A former NHL player stuck at Toronto Pearson Airport due to delays is critiquing the facility, along with Air Canada, in a video uploaded to social media Monday.
Montreal
-
'Inconsolable': Paramedics blow whistle after body abandoned at Quebec hospital for 2 hours
A Quebec paramedics' union is sounding the alarm after a deceased patient was left in an ambulance entrance for over two hours in the heat.
-
English school board in Montreal launches legal challenge to Quebec French-language law
The province's controversial French-language reform law already has its first legal challenge less than two weeks after it was passed in the Quebec legislature.
-
Over 500 Quebecers vaccinated against monkeypox so far: health officials
As monkeypox cases rise, just over 500 Quebecers have been vaccinated against the virus, according to public health officials.
Northern Ontario
-
Food bank officials in Timmins react to new Food Banks Canada report
The food bank at the Good Samaritan Inn in Timmins was in luck Monday when a local grocery store donated some food items.
-
Groups celebrate Bike Month in Sudbury by hitting the trails together
June is Bike Month and in Sudbury, local groups are encouraging cyclists to get out and stay active.
-
Birdwatchers in Callander upset after being locked out of bird sanctuary
The Nipissing Naturalists Club, based out of the North Bay area, is calling on Callander’s municipal council to allow members access to the Callander sewage lagoons so they can observe the various migrating bird species.
London
-
Vigil to honour the Afzaal family cut short due to rain
A vigil to commemorate the Afzaal family was cut short Monday due to a thunderstorm and heavy rains that rolled into north London
-
Marking the one year anniversary of Afzaal family deaths
It’s been one year since four members of the Afzaal family were struck by a vehicle and killed in London, Ont. To mark the somber anniversary, a number of events will be held across the city on Monday.
-
Man charged in 'freezer murder' found guilty of second degree murder
The fate of Chad Reu-Waters, the man charged in the 'freezer murder' case was in the hands of a St. Thomas jury as closing arguments were heard Monday afternoon
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg woman dies while skydiving over the weekend: RCMP
RCMP in Gimli, Man. is investigating after a 53-year-old woman from Winnipeg died while skydiving on Saturday.
-
Highway 75 completely reopened after flooding closures
For the first time in over a month, Highway 75 has been fully reopened.
-
Attempted ATM theft in Brandon results in two arrests
A Brandon store owner says he will be closed for a week after his store was extensively damaged during an ATM robbery.
Kitchener
-
Ontario farm pleads guilty to worker's death, first COVID-19 case prosecuted under provincial safety laws
Scotlynn Farms, based in Vittoria, Ont., has pleaded guilty in the COVID-19 death of one of its workers. It's the first COVID-19 prosecution of an employer under the occupational health and safety laws in the province.
-
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Kee brothers in Guelph
Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Aidan and Angus Kee.
-
Region issues eviction notice to residents of Kitchener encampment
An eviction date has been set for people living at the encampment on Victoria Street in downtown Kitchener.
Calgary
-
Crisis mode: Expert says more renters are panicked as the market heats up even more
With the average vacancy rate for a single detached home in Calgary dropping and the average rental rate going up this month, renters are having an even tougher time finding a home for their families.
-
NDP wants Alta. gas tax holiday extended to October
The NDP wants the province to extend the gas tax holiday through October.
-
Skittles steps up to help stock Lethbridge rainbow house in candy
One of North America's most popular candy brands is joining a unique Lethbridge in celebrating Pride.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon COVID-19 levels in 'low range' based on wastewater samples
The evidence of COVID-19 was down in Saskatoon's wastewater.
-
Sask. man wins $1 million in lottery for the 2nd time
A Dalmeny, Sask. man is celebrating his second $1 million win in less than five years.
-
Saskatoon gas prices reach new record-high of $2.06 a litre
Gas prices in Saskatoon increased to $2.06 a litre on Monday.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Oilers eliminated from playoffs after OT loss to Avalanche
Artturi Lehkonen scored at 1:19 of overtime as the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Edmonton Oilers 6-5 on Monday to complete a four-game sweep of the NHL's Western Conference final.
-
Child hospitalized after house fire in NE Edmonton
A child was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after a house fire in northeast Edmonton.
-
'Safety concerns' among reasons Russian pavilion pulled from Edmonton Heritage Festival
There will be no physical gathering space for Russian-Edmontonians at the Heritage Festival in Hawrelak Park this summer, CTV News Edmonton has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. Mountie accused of sex offences involving minors pleads not guilty
The trial is underway for an RCMP officer who allegedly exposed himself to girls as young as 15 as they walked home from school on Vancouver’s west side.
-
No deal yet as Canada men's soccer team resumes training
The Canada men's national soccer team has resumed training, one day after refusing to play a friendly match with Panama in Vancouver.
-
Trial underway for man charged in Amanda Todd cyberbullying case
The jury trial of a man facing charges in a cyberbullying case involving a Port Coquitlam, B.C., teen who died by suicide is now underway.
Regina
-
'You can paint it over, but the hurt is still going to be with us:' Lebret sign painted orange, then repainted days later
Community members on Star Blanket First Nation thought they had received an uplifting sign of support at the end of May when the “Welcome to Lebret” sign was painted orange.
-
'It was my lifeline': All Nations Hope to shut down 24/7 care program
After more than two years of providing 24/7 care for people suffering with addictions, homelessness and abuse; All Nations Hope is shutting down a program called Awasiw.
-
Multi-province drug bust leads to 70 charges laid: Sask. RCMP
RCMP have laid 70 charges in relation to a significant drug bust that involved multiple provinces including Saskatchewan, according to a news release.