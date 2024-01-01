OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cold, sunny start to 2024 in Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal on New Year's Day. The Rideau Canal Skateway did not open in 2023 for skating. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal on New Year's Day. The Rideau Canal Skateway did not open in 2023 for skating. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)

    It is a sunny and cold start to 2024 in Ottawa, with temperatures expected to drop to the minus double-digits by the end of the week.

    Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny New Year's Day in Ottawa. High minus 6 C, with the wind chill making it feel like minus 15 degrees.

    Partly cloudy tonight. Low minus 8 C.

    Tuesday will be mainly sunny with a high of plus 1 C.

    The forecast calls for a cloudy Wednesday with a high of plus 1 C.

    Cold temperatures will move into the region on Thursday with a high of minus 10 C. The forecast calls for overnight lows of minus 16 C on Thursday and minus 12 C on Friday.

    Seasonal temperatures for January

    Environment Canada's monthly outlook calls for seasonal temperatures to grip Ottawa in January.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of minus 6 C and a low of minus 14 C.

    Environment Canada's monthly forecast calls for seasonal temperatures in Ottawa and eastern Ontario for January. (Environment Canada/website)

