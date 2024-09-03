Cold start to the school year in Ottawa, with temperatures warming up to 23 C today

It's a cold start to the school year for tens of thousands of students in Ottawa and eastern Ontario, with temperatures in the single digits.

The temperature was 6.6 C at 6 a.m.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny Tuesday with a high of 23 C.

Clear tonight. Low 10 C.

Wednesday will be sunny with a high of 26 C. The humidex will make it feel like 29.

Sunshine will continue on Thursday. High 25 C.

The outlook for Friday calls for sunshine and a high of 25 C.

Saturday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 19 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.

Warm, dry fall

The long-range forecast calls for a warm, dry fall in Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada's outlook for September, October and November calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation levels.

According to the Weather Network, the average temperature in September in Ottawa are a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C. October's average temperatures are a high of 14 C and a low of 5 C and November sees average temperatures of 7 C and a low of -1 C.

Cooler August

Environment Canada says August was cooler than normal in Ottawa.

The mean temperature in August was 19.9 C in Ottawa, below the normal temperature of 20.1 C.

Ottawa received 102 mm of rain in August, above the monthly average of 79 mm.

Some parts of Ottawa and eastern Ontario saw between 80 and 120 mm of rain on August 9.