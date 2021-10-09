OTTAWA -- Coaches, volunteers and officials must now be fully vaccinated to participate in indoor organized sports in Ottawa.

Ottawa's medical officer of health issued a Letter of Instruction to coaches, volunteers and officials, making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for indoor events in the capital.

"We know that key risk factors for COVID-19 transmission include close contact, closed spaces, crowded places, prolonged exposure and forceful exhalation, all of which are prevalent with indoor organized sport activities," said Dr. Vera Etches in a statement this week.

"Requiring these individuals to be fully vaccinated provides enhanced protection for our community – especially children who are not yet eligible for a vaccine – and further reduces additional risk associated with indoor organized sports."

As of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, coaches, officials and volunteers directly supporting an organized team sport who enter facilities used for team sport and recreational fitness activities must show proof of vaccination or providing proof of a medical exemption.

Ottawa Public Health will take an educational approach to enforcing the rules until Oct. 23 before enforcement begins.

The proof of vaccination for indoor organized sports does not apply to individuals aged 12 to 17 who are "actively participating" in organized sports indoors.

As of Oct. 12, proof of ID and full vaccination will be required for persons who support indoor organized sports in Renfrew County. The order covers volunteers, coaches and officials 12 years of age and older.