The co-founder of HEXO Corp. says the company will be ready for cannabis legalization on October 17th.

At a media tour on Thursday, Adam Miron says HEXO has already started distributing cannabis products to retailers.

“This is what we’ve been working for, and it’s been very exciting to see those first historic shipments head out the door,” Miron said.

HEXO is one of six licensed producers in Quebec that will supply marijuana to the province.

“We are and always sort of have been one of the underdogs,” Miron said.

“Now, as we like to say, we’re in the big leagues, we are one of the top licensed producers in the country and we are here to say.”

Miron would not comment on the amount of product that is being shipped out for Wednesday.

Isabelle Robillard, HEXO’s director of communications, says they will meet required demand.

“We’re very proud to say that we should have everything in stock on Wednesday morning,” she said.

This comes despite some of the challenges felt within the industry country-wide.

“The industry is all putting pressures on same third party suppliers, things like excise stamps, so that of course is causing some delays,” Robillard added.

But the company is not holding back – continuing to grow its Masson-Angers facility.

HEXO currently operates within 310,000 sq. ft. of production capacity with construction on another 1,000,000 sq.ft facility.

HEXO has also acquired interest in a 2milliom sq. ft. facility in Belleville.