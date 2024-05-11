OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Cloudy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa

    A cloudy sky over the Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market. May 15, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa) A cloudy sky over the Ottawa sign on York Street in the ByWard Market. May 15, 2022. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Saturday is going to be mainly cloudy in the capital, with rain showers starting this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

    The weather agency calls for a high of 17 C today and a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm this afternoon.

    Tonight is also going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C – risk of thunderstorm early this evening.

    A 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C are in the forecast for Sunday. At night, the capital will have cloudy periods and a low of 12 C.

    The start of the week is going to be rainy. A high of 15 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Monday. At night, a low of 11 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted.

    The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

    "Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency said earlier this month.

    "Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion How to use your credit card as a powerful wealth-building tool

    Irresponsibly using a credit card can land you in financial trouble, but personal finance columnist Christopher Liew says when used properly, it can be a powerful wealth-building tool that can help grow your credit profile and create new opportunities.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News