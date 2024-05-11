Cloudy, rainy Saturday in Ottawa

Saturday is going to be mainly cloudy in the capital, with rain showers starting this afternoon, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency calls for a high of 17 C today and a 60 per cent chance of showers and risk of thunderstorm this afternoon.

Tonight is also going to be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a low of 9 C – risk of thunderstorm early this evening.

A 40 per cent chance of showers and a high of 16 C are in the forecast for Sunday. At night, the capital will have cloudy periods and a low of 12 C.

The start of the week is going to be rainy. A high of 15 C and a 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Monday. At night, a low of 11 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers are forecasted.

The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

"Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency said earlier this month.

"Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

