

CTVNewsOttawa.ca staff





OTTAWA - Dozens of climate activists are blocking traffic late Friday morning on the Laurier Avenue Bridge in downtown Ottawa.

Demonstrators with ‘Extinction Rebellion’ are calling it a 'Bridge Out' protest, and they are using an 'Act Now' sign to block the bridge. It is unclear how long the demonstration will disrupt traffic.

Protesters first met at Confederation Park at 10 a.m. before making their way to the bridge.

‘Extinction Rebellion’ is a global environmental movement that aims to use civil disobedience to call upon government action. In recent weeks, protests have blocked roads, bridges and airports in cities around the world.