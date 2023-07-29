Cleanup continues after storm knocks out power, damages trees in Ottawa

The cleanup is underway in the national capital region after a severe thunderstorm moved through the region, damaging trees and properties and knocking out power to homes and businesses.

At 6 a.m., the Hydro Ottawa map shows power outages in the Mooney's Bay, Westboro, Woodpark, McKellar Park, McKellar Heights and Woodroffe areas.

"We expect the situation to continue to fluctuate as a result of the damage caused by Friday's storm," Hydro Ottawa said in a statement on its website.

"We are treating this as a multi-day restoration event heading into the weekend with efforts focused on restoring power to the largest impacted areas."

Hydro One reported more than 24,000 customers in the Orleans, Cumberland, Clarence-Rockland and Fournier areas were without power following Friday's storm. Power has been restored on Saturday morning.

Hydro Quebec is reporting 7,000 customers without power in Gatineau and 2,000 customers in the dark in Papineau.

Environment Canada issued a series of severe thunderstorm watches and warnings for Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Friday, calling for large hail and wind gusts up to 90 km/h. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Ottawa Friday evening.

Between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday, residents reported strong winds, hail and rain across west Ottawa. The storm forced drivers on the Queensway to slow down due to hail, heavy rains and reduced visibility.

Damage has been reported in Ottawa from Riverside Drive at Mooney's Bay to Alta Vista, Carlington and Westboro. Residents shared photos of large pieces of hail and damage to trees and properties. Several trees and street signs were damaged along Riverside Drive.

The storm knocked down tree branches on several streets, including a giant tree falling onto a car along Fisher Avenue.

"Just as I was driving by I saw the branches blocking Fisher Avenue," Ian Lawford said, noting the tree also knocked down hydro wires.

Large hail was also reported in the Luskville, Que. area.

In Gatineau, city officials warned tree branches might have fallen onto roads and properties. Crews have been deployed to cleanup the areas.

No injuries have been reported.

Redblacks game

The Ottawa Redblacks game was delayed for approximately an hour due to severe weather Friday night.

Heavy rain began falling at kickoff, and the game was delayed in the first quarter.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats beat Ottawa 16-12.