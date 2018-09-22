

The clean-up is underway after a tornado and major storm hit eastern Ontario and western Quebec on Friday afternoon.

Here is an update on information:

Hydro Ottawa:

Hydro Ottawa is reporting 171,462 customers are without power across Ottawa (as of 7:20 a.m.). There are 200 power outages across Ottawa.

The utility says more than 80 hydro poles are down/damaged following the storm.

Councillor Jan Harder tells News Talk 580 CFRA that all 90,000 customers in Barrhaven are without power.

Some pictures of the damage on Greenbank Rd. Don't forget, treat downed power lines as live and dangerous. Stay 10 meters away and call 911 immediately. #SafetyFirst #ottcity #Ottnews pic.twitter.com/8SBAzsiMD1 — Hydro Ottawa (@hydroottawa) September 22, 2018

Hydro One:

Hydro One is reporting power outages across eastern Ontario.

For information on power outages across Hydro One areas, visit www.hydroone.com

Hydro Quebec:

Hydro Quebec reports 44,829 customers are without power across the Outaouais. There is no word on when power will be restored.

City of Ottawa:

The City of Ottawa says it has received numerous calls about fallen trees and storm debris across the city. Staff say crews are “working around the clock to get to these areas.”

Residents are asked to contact 311 or 911 if it’s an emergency.

There have been numerous calls about fallen trees and storm debris across #OttCity. Our team is working around the clock to get to these areas ASAP. Please only call 3-1-1 or 9-1-1 if it's an emergency. #OttCity — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) September 22, 2018

Community centres:

Mayor Jim Watson says West Carleton Secondary School is open for food, shelter, water, showers.

The City of Ottawa says residents in the Hunt Club/Riverside area can go to an emergency reception centre at the Canterbury Recreation Centre on Arch Street.

OC Transpo:

OC Transpo says the O-Train Line 2 is out of service today because of city-wide weather-related outages. Bus Route 102 is running in its place.

Visit www.OCTranspo.com for more information

Ottawa Police:

Sgt. Mark Gatien tweeted all the traffic officers have been deployed to locations where tornadoes touched down on Monday.

Gatineau Park:

The NCC says Gatineau Park is closed "until further notice" following the storm.

Ottawa Airport:

The Ottawa Airport says it's still operating on back-up power, but operations are up and running. There are some cancellations and delays on the board.