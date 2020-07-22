OTTAWA -- Ottawa's Catholic School Board will start school on Sept. 3, but it is unclear if students will be in class full-time, part-time or learning online full-time.

The board announced Ontario's Ministry of Education has approved the 2020-21 school year calendar. The first day of classes will be on Thursday, Sept. 3.

Educators and support staff will be in schools from Monday, Aug. 31 to Wednesday, Sept. 2 for professional learning and finalizing school health and safety measures.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce and the Ministry of Education are expected to announce in early August what the school year will look like in September. In June, Lecce directed school boards to prepare for three possible scenarios for the return to school: Full-time in class, a hybrid of in-class and at home learning, and full-time online learning.

On July 9, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said its preference is for all students to return to regular instruction, five days a week, with enhanced cleaning and hygiene.

The board says if it is not permitted to having all students at school five days per week, it is looking at a rotation that involves half of the students in school for three days one week, followed by two days at school the next week.

Upper Canada District School Board

The Upper Canada District School Board says the first day of classes for all kindergarten to Grade 12 students will be Friday, Sept. 4.

In a statement, the board says its preference is for a full return of all students to regular classes five days per week.

Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario says the first day of classes for all students will be Friday, Sept. 4.