Claridge Home proposes 'Landmark Building' in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood

An Ottawa developer has unveiled plans to build a 'Landmark Building', with a public space, in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood, across the street from the Canadian Museum of Nature.

Claridge Homes outlines plans for a new building up to 27 storeys on Gladstone Avenue, with the property spanning the property located at Gladstone, Metcalfe Street and McLeod Street, as part of an application for a demolition permit. As part of the plan, the developer wants to demolish three properties on Gladstone and McLeod to make room for the project.

The application says the 'Landmark Site' would include a "tall residential building on Gladstone and a public open space at the corner of Metcalfe Street and McLeod Street."

"The building will be designed by one of Canada’s top architects, who will work with one of the country’s best landscape architects to design the open space, both to be selected through a design competition," says the application.

"While the building will stand out for its height and distinctive architecture, it will also respect Centretown’s rich history and contribute to its eclectic character."

Claridge Homes has applied for a demolition permit for to demolish properties on Gladstone Avenue and McLeod Street to make way for a new 'Landmark Building.' (Claridge Homes/application)

The planned public open space will "open up and enhance views" to the Canadian Museum of Nature and "complement the museum with a civic open space that adds to its attraction through design and unique features," according to the application. It adds the public space will add "much needed public green space' to Centretown.

The design competition will evaluate the submissions based on "respect and complement" of the museum and the Centretown's historic character.

While Claridge's proposal does not say how tall the tower will be, the application notes the city's criteria for such a project states the building cannot exceed a height of 27 storeys. The report notes the building will "stand out for its height and distinctive architecture," while also respecting Centretown's "rich history."

"Although there is not yet a proposal for the Landmark development to demonstrate how it will achieve the above city-building goals, the process for designing, reviewing and approving the project provides assurance they will be met," Urban Strategies, who submitted the plan for Claridge Homes, said in the demolition application.