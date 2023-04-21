City working to trap a bear spotted in Ottawa's west end

Bylaw Services says it's working with partners to humanely live trap a bear spotted roaming through backyards in Ottawa's west end.

The bear was first spotted in the Bells Corners neighbourhood on Wednesday.

On Friday, Ottawa Bylaw Services provided an update on the bear.

"The bear continues to visit backyards in the area of the NCC Trail #27 near Bell High School," Bylaw services said.

"Do not panic. We are working with partners to humanely live trap and relocate him to better habitat."

Officials say while the bear is not showing signs of aggression, it is looking for food and "wild animals are unpredictable."

"Do NOT approach and consider removing food sources from your backyard."

If you do encounter the bear, the city recommends the following:

Slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight and wait for it to leave

If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms and make noise with a whistle or air horn

Do not run, climb a tree or swim

Do not feed the animal