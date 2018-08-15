

CTV Ottawa





The city of Ottawa is looking to have photo radar in the capital by 2019.

Transportation Committee received an update Wednesday from city officials on photo radar.

Chris Brinkmann, the city's manager of Traffic Operations, told committee the matter remains with the Ontario government at this point.

“We’ve been working with the province and other stakeholders across Ontario, trying to get the program implemented for 2019,” Brinkmann said.

The province has permitted photo radar at elementary schools or community safety zones under the Safer School Zones Act.

City officials have been collected data at schools to determine where photo radar would we installed. Brinkmann says staff has looked at 72 schools so far out of 372. Data will continue to be collected once school is back on in September.

Brinkmann says the city hopes to have all of the data collected by winter.