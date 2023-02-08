City's auditor general to release long-awaited convoy reports today

The city of Ottawa's auditor general is set to release long-awaited reports on the response to the 'Freedom Convoy' last year.

Nathalie Gougeon will publicly release her reports today looking into the City of Ottawa's and the Ottawa Police Service's response to the three-week long protest that occupied city streets. Former city manager Steve Kanellakos had asked for an evaluation of the city's response and the Ottawa Police Services Board also approved a motion to have Gougeon look at their handling of the convoy protest.

“I believe my Office is well suited to perform this engagement,” Gougeon said last March when the audits were approved. “It is important to note that this request is of significant magnitude. While my Office will keep both the City Manager and Interim Chief of Police informed of issues or lessons learned as they are observed throughout the course of our work (to inform potential future events), my Office will take the necessary time required to perform a thorough audit.”

Gougeon's office says the audit of the city's response to the convoy will examine the city's actions "leading up to, during, and post the convoy protest", with a focus on the period from when organizers announced the 'Freedom Convoy' was coming to Ottawa until the mayor lifted the state of emergency.

Two reports are prepared for police, one for the Ottawa Police Service itself, which was heavily criticized for perceived inaction during the convoy occupation, and one for the Ottawa Police Services Board, which was thrown into turmoil after the resignation of Peter Sloly as chief of police.

The audits will examine several issues, including the police service's collaboration with city staff prior to and during the convoy protest as well as their communication with the Ottawa Police Services Board, and the board's oversight role leading up to and during the convoy protest.

A special meeting of the Ottawa Police Services Board is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the reports.

The reports will also include findings from two public consultations held last summer with affected residents.

The AG's reports are separate from the Public Order Emergency Commission (POEC) which is a federally mandated inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act last February. The POEC's report is due Feb. 20. It was scheduled to be released Tuesday, but an extension was granted last week.