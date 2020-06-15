PEMBROKE, ON. -- The City of Pembroke says its offices are once again open to the public, with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The City says parks and recreation and operations department offices are now open to walk-in traffic. Pembroke city hall reopened June 8.

All offices now have posted entry guidelines that include passing a health screening self-assessment and the use of hand sanitizer. There will be maximum occupancy limits and if people have to wait to get inside, they must practice physical distancing, the City says.

Residents are encouraged to contact city staff ahead of time by phone or email first to see if they can be helped remotely and, if not, to make an appointment with city staff.

“We are happy to welcome the public back to our offices,” says Mayor Mike LeMay. “We remind people to be patient as they follow the new guidelines which are for the health and safety of everyone.”

To contact City staff, please call 613-735-6821 and be directed accordingly. For email, manager contacts are available on the City’s Departments section of the website.