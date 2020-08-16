Advertisement
City of Ottawa shopping for 18-foot artificial 'Holiday Tree' for City Hall this Christmas
Published Sunday, August 16, 2020 8:06PM EDT
OTTAWA -- There is still over a month left in summer, but the City of Ottawa has started to plan for Christmas.
The city is looking to purchase an 18-foot artificial "Evergreen Holiday Tree" for Ottawa City Hall in time for the holiday season.
The city wants more than 7,000 pre-lit lights on the tree to decorate City Hall.
According to a posting on the Merx online tendering site, the artificial Christmas tree should be:
- Approximately 18 feet tall
- Tree must be artificial, natural lifelike appearance conifer tree (Cone trees will not be accepted)
- Tree branches must be soft mixed pine foliage (No frosting or flocking)
- Should have crush resistant needles
- Tree branches must be flame retardant or self-extinguishing from fire
- Diameter of branches at base of tree must be approximately 8 feet wide in diameter
- There must be between 7,000 and 7500 CUL/CSA approved pre-strung LED warm lights
The city wants the 18-foot Christmas tree delivered by November 1.
There is no price listed in the documents, but the tender does say that the city intends to award a contract to the lowest responsive bidder based on the total price.
