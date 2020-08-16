OTTAWA -- There is still over a month left in summer, but the City of Ottawa has started to plan for Christmas.

The city is looking to purchase an 18-foot artificial "Evergreen Holiday Tree" for Ottawa City Hall in time for the holiday season.

The city wants more than 7,000 pre-lit lights on the tree to decorate City Hall.

According to a posting on the Merx online tendering site, the artificial Christmas tree should be:

Approximately 18 feet tall

Tree must be artificial, natural lifelike appearance conifer tree (Cone trees will not be accepted)

Tree branches must be soft mixed pine foliage (No frosting or flocking)

Should have crush resistant needles

Tree branches must be flame retardant or self-extinguishing from fire

Diameter of branches at base of tree must be approximately 8 feet wide in diameter

There must be between 7,000 and 7500 CUL/CSA approved pre-strung LED warm lights

The city wants the 18-foot Christmas tree delivered by November 1.

There is no price listed in the documents, but the tender does say that the city intends to award a contract to the lowest responsive bidder based on the total price.