City of Ottawa receives $1.2 million cheque for casino revenue

The City of Ottawa has received a $1.243 million cheque for hosting the Rideau-Carleton Casino in the first three months of 2024.

Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation announced the fourth quarter payment for the city based on gaming revenue at the casino on Albion Road.

The $1.243 million in revenue for the fourth-quarter is down slightly from the $1.328 million the city received from OLG in the third quarter (Oct. 1 to Dec. 31).

Ottawa received $6.663 million from OLG during the 2023-24 fiscal year for hosting the Rideau-Carleton Casino. OLG says since the gaming site opened in 2000, the city has received more than $102 million.

The payments are based on a formula consistently applied across all gaming sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site, according to OLG.