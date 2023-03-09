City of Ottawa, Ontario government ban TikTok from employees' phones

What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?

The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.

