OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa is looking at imposing an 8 p.m. curfew in city parks after concerns about crowding last weekend during the provincial stay-at-home order.

Mayor JimWatson told CTV Morning Live Tuesday morning that police and bylaw officers will step up patrols in parks starting this weekend after bylaw received hundreds of calls over the weekend.

He also said city staff are now looking at new measures to address illegal parties and limit the spread of COVID-19 in public spaces.

“There’s that small minority that ruins it for everyone else. We’re now looking at should we close the parks at 8 p.m. instead of 11 p.m., should we require masks in parks,” said Watson, adding more needs to be done to address crowding.

“We have to, obviously, step up enforcement and that will be done starting this weekend and continue while the good weather is on.”

Coun. Riley Brockington and residents called for stepped up enforcement in parks across the city after large crowds were seen in Mooney’s Bay and other large parks over the weekend. Photos on social media showed dozens of beer bottles and garbage at Vincent Massey Park Sunday morning after a party over the weekend.

The current curfew for city of Ottawa parks is 11 p.m.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services responded to 443 requests for service over the weekend. Officers issued 16 charges for violating Provincial Orders and the Temporary Mandatory mask Bylaw.

Ten charges were also issued under Provincial Orders in relation to gatherings in private residences.

“Due to extremely high call volumes, a number of requests for service are still under investigation and charges may be pending. BLRS has made staffing adjustments to facilitate enforcement of the amended Provincial Orders and provide proactive patrols of parks,” said Roger Chapman, Ottawa’s Director of Bylaw Services.

Under the current COVID-19 shutdown, gatherings are limited at a maximum of five people outdoors.Indoor gatherings are prohibited.