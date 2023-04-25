City of Ottawa aims to make relaunch of service line program less confusing
The City of Ottawa is re-launching a campaign to reassure homeowners that a water, sewer, and storm line warranty repair program is not a scam.
The city has extended an agreement endorsing Service Line Warranties of Canada (SLWC). Residents will be receiving letters again this June, offering a program by the company.
When the program first launched, some residents found the mail-out confusing - or just didn’t trust it.
"A lot of councillors received a lot of e-mails, staff received a lot of e-mails," said Coun. Shawn Menard. "I think there’s a broad recognition as a municipality that we need to do better. I think the rollout of what you’re seeing today is going to accomplish that, and we know there’s benefits for residents who do take this up."
It’s been a couple of years since Ottawa resident Naomi Fowlie first received a letter with the city of Ottawa logo displayed on it. She thought it was suspicious at first.
"My immediate reaction was is this a scam?" she tells CTV News Ottawa.
"That really caught my attention, because scammers use logos all the time," she says. "Immediately, I went in and did some investigating and found out it was an agreement with the city of Ottawa."
The letter is legitimate. SLWC is behind the mailing and they’re allowed to use the city’s logo through an agreement that the city has renewed.
Homeowners are responsible for repairs to the portion of water, sewer, and storm lines located on their property. If a pipe breaks or is clogged, it could be pricy. SLWC offers plans to help cover those costs, which the city says can help homeowners save money.
"This program has been endorsed by 79 municipalities across Ontario, as an option for homeowners to deal with unforeseen water, sewage and storm water pipe issues on their property - including breaks and clogs," says Marilyn Journeaux with the city of Ottawa.
According to the city, there are already around 8,000 policies, with approximately 4,000 residents signed on. Since the program started in Ottawa, about $500,000 worth of work has been done at 350 properties,
"We thought this was a great reason to continue forward," says Brian Simpson with the city.
The city says changes will be made to this latest rollout, including co-branding the letter and removing any perceived undue obligation to reply.
Simpson states the signing onto this program is optional.
"Letters to residents and other communications from the city will highlight that this program is voluntary and optional for residents," he says.
Insurance experts have previously told CTV News Ottawa that some of this coverage or work may already be covered under an existing home insurance policy or that may be available from your insurance company as an option. Homeowners are encouraged to check with their insurance company or broker.
According to the city, SLWC plans are about $10/month for both water and sewer line coverage. The city says it receives a small amount of money through the program, but it is revenue neutral.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City of Ottawa aims to make relaunch of service line program less confusing
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish the job' he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
'Missing in action': gun-control groups chide NDP over noncommital stance on bill
The federal New Democrats are coming under pressure from gun-control advocates to support the Liberals in enacting a permanent ban on assault-style firearms.
How are visa applications and passport renewals affected by the PSAC strike?
The PSAC strike will increase wait times for visas, passports and refugee claims, expert says.
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
With Bill C-11 on the verge of becoming law, Senate Conservatives decry gov't debate cut-off plans
As the Senate prepares to pass Bill C-11 after making history with the extent of its legislative study, the Conservatives are decrying the government for moving to limit the hours left to debate the legislation known as the Online Streaming Act.
Fitful start to new 3-day truce in Sudan; airlifts continue
Sudan's warring generals pledged Tuesday to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to pull Africa's third-largest nation back from the abyss.
Jury selection set to start in rape lawsuit against Trump
For decades, former U.S. President Donald Trump has seemed to shake off allegations, investigations and even impeachments. Now his 'Teflon Don' reputation is about to face a new test: a jury of average citizens in a lawsuit accusing him of rape.
5 things to know for Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Dozens of Canadians airlifted out of Sudan, an overhaul of passenger rights, and plans revealed for Canada coronation celebration. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Tokyo company aims to be 1st business to put lander on moon
A Japanese company is about to attempt what no other private business has done: land on the moon. Tokyo's ispace company put its own spacecraft into orbit around the moon a month ago.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Passenger rights overhaul draws criticism from both sides -- airlines and advocates
Airlines say it goes too far. Advocates say not far enough. The proposed overhaul of Canada's passenger rights charter earned mixed reviews Monday after Transport Minister Omar Alghabra laid out measures to tighten loopholes to traveller compensation and toughen penalties.
-
Moncton business owner puts up wall of shame to expose alleged thieves
How bad do things have to be in order to put up a ‘Wall of Shame’ sign on your property? For small business owner Damien Beaman, it's bad enough to put up a 'wall of shame' sign to raise awareness about crime.
Toronto
-
TRCA says province did not consult on Ontario Science Centre move to Ontario Place
Ontario's largest conservation authority says it was not consulted on the decision to move the Ontario Science Centre, despite owning the land it currently sits on.
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford to hold news conference Tuesday
Ontario Premier Doug Ford will speak at a news conference Tuesday morning.
Montreal
-
STM resumes service on Green Line after overnight inspection
The STM has resumed regular service on the Green Line after overnight inspections determined the damage discovered on the tunnel was "superficial."
-
Police investigating suspected stolen vehicle arson in Southwest
Montreal police are investigating after they say a stolen vehicle was found on fire in Montreal's Southwest borough. At around 11:45 Monday night, police received a call reporting the vehicle fire, which officers suspect was an arson.
-
Cones to be removed from Quebec roads after 72 hours of inactivity
Quebec's transport minister has unveiled a variety of initiatives to reduce the impact of construction sites on the city's road network. Geneviève Guilbault took advantage of her visit to the Strategic Forum on Transportation Infrastructure, organized by Montreal's board of trade on Monday, to make the anouncement.
Northern Ontario
-
New details emerge about who was co-ordinating $20M shipment stolen in Toronto gold heist
A private security and protection company was co-ordinating the shipment of $20 million worth of gold and high-value goods when they were stolen from Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Outpouring of grief following fatal Sudbury bar shooting
The 22-year-old man who was killed in a brazen shooting at a crowded Sudbury sports bar on Friday night has been identified.
-
Sudbury business owner says copy cat business costing her money
A woman who runs an escape room business in Sudbury is unhappy because she says a company in Owen Sound is copying her logo and business model.
London
-
Victim of southeast London, Ont. crash remembered by colleagues
The 62-year-old woman who was killed after a stolen vehicle crashed into her truck earlier this month is being remembered as a friendly and hardworking person.
-
Overhaul of blue box program will save millions each year in London
Responsibility for blue box program is changing, but what happens at the curb will remain the same. On Monday, the Civic Works Committee was told London is on track to shift most of the cost of curbside blue box recycling to the industries responsible for producing the packaging materials.
-
Reptilia London opens to overwhelming response despite municipal bylaw
The doors have opened at Reptilia London two months after city council decided not to exempt the zoo from the Animal Control Bylaw. On Saturday, the indoor zoo at Westmount Commons Mall began displaying both native and exotic reptiles in its 40,000 sq. ft. facility.
Winnipeg
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Sold out Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party takes over Downtown
Thousands of Jets fans flooded Winnipeg's downtown Monday night for a sold-out street party, cheering on their team as they tried to tie up the first-round matchup against Vegas.
-
Police chase starts in Winnipeg, ends in Portage la Prairie; RCMP arrest driver
Manitoba RCMP have arrested a man following a high-speed chase that started in Winnipeg and ended in Portage la Prairie.
-
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish the job' he began when he was sworn in to office and to set aside their concerns about extending the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
Kitchener
-
Police respond to report of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police said officers were on scene Monday for a report of a shooting in Kitchener.
-
City of Kitchener looks to limit fireworks to just 3 days per year
The May long weekend is just a few weeks away, and Kitchener firework fans may have to rethink their plans for backyard displays.
-
WRDSB board of trustees approves new school names
Two elementary schools in Waterloo region have gotten approval to change their names.
Calgary
-
Calgary non-profits warn of rise in overdose calls, attribute it to contaminated drugs
Non-profit agencies in Calgary are sounding the alarm about a recent increase in drug overdoses, some deadly.
-
Shots fired at lookout point parking lot in southeast Calgary
Gunfire erupted just after 7 p.m. on Monday, in a parking lot at a viewing area overlooking Deerfoot Trail.
-
Calgary Transit union endorses criminal code change to protect transit workers against assault
The union representing Calgary Transit workers is endorsing one of the reccomendations made by the Canadian Urban Transit Association in response to a recent spate of violent attacks on public transit throughout the nation.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP to release timeline of fatal James Smith Cree Nation stabbings
Saskatchewan RCMP will release what it's calling a preliminary timeline of the mass killings in James Smith Cree Nation last year.
-
Saskatoon’s Fuzion Sushi founders retiring at the end of the month
It wasn’t long ago, the lineups at Fuzion Sushi were going out the door as co-owners Rebecca and Tim Liu had trouble keeping up with demand during the busy lunch rush.
-
'They're just destroyers': Sask. community plagued by deer crashes
Some residents in the Christopher Lake area are advocating for preventative measures after several crashes involving deer along Highway 2 North.
Edmonton
-
Smith says involuntary addiction care a 'last resort' while announcing new facility in Enoch Cree Nation
The premier of Alberta and the Chief of the Enoch Cree Nation signed an agreement to the beat of drums Monday afternoon while answering questions about forcing addicted people to get treatment.
-
Grass fire in northwest Edmonton under control, no damage to structures: EFRS
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services says a grass fire in northwest Edmonton is mostly under control.
-
What is Roblox? Alberta police warn parents about predators on online gaming platform
A Mountie with Alberta's Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit wants parents to be aware that predators are luring children on an online gaming platform called Roblox.
Vancouver
-
A B.C. family called 911 for an ambulance. A recorded message told them to try again.
Nearly two years after the health minister announced an overhaul of British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services, delays for dispatch and ambulance service continue and an upsetting message greets some callers to 911.
-
VPD officer says 'I am truly sorry' to Myles Gray's family at coroner's inquest
A Vancouver police officer broke down crying on the stand at the Coroner's Inquest into the death of Myles Gray -- and ended his testimony with a tearful apology to Gray's mother and father.
-
Weeks after decampment of Hastings Street started, 12 people moved indoors: city
In the weeks since efforts to dismantle a homeless encampment in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside ramped up, the city says three people have been housed and nine have accepted referral to shelter.
Regina
-
'Blanket forts': Sask. government facing criticism over crowded hospitals
The Saskatchewan government is facing criticism over hallway medicine at crowded hospitals. The latest incident happened in Saskatoon where a patient was moved from a room to a hallway tent on another floor.
-
'Students deserve better': Sask. Teachers' Federation plans rally, calls for additional government funding
Saskatchewan teachers and students face a tough reality in the classroom as unprecedented enrolment numbers and budget shortfalls create further gaps in the education system.
-
16-year-old Regina boy fatally struck by vehicle
A 16-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the Cathedral neighbourhood, Regina police say.