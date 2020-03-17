OTTAWA -- Mayor Jim Watson says the City of Ottawa is lifting some parking restrictions to support residents who must work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, the mayor says the City is suspending the enforcement of overtime parking on unsigned residential streets until further notice.

"All safety and mobility issues will continue to be enforced," Watson said.

On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency in the province over the COVID-19 pandemic, prohibiting all gatherings of 50 people or more, including at places of worship, and closing all gyms, libraries, private schools, licensed child care centres. Bars and restaurants will be closed to dine-in visitors but will still be allowed to offer takeout.

Grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open.

Watson says the provincial declaration means Ottawa will not have to declare its own state of emergency.