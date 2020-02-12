OTTAWA -- A motion calling for an independent review over the Stage 2 LRT procurement process passed unanimously at Ottawa City Hall Wednesday.

The motion was a joint effort from Councillor Shawn Menard and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson.

The $1.6 billion Trillium Line extension portion of the contract for Stage 2 was awarded to a company directed by SNC-Lavalin, despite failing technical grades.

In late January, City Manager Steve Kanellakos admitted to reporters that "SNC did a terrible job on its written submission." But Kanellakos also stated SNC-Lavalin improved its bid before the final City Council vote and hinted it was hundreds of millions of dollars cheaper.

Stage 2 will extend light rail west to Moodie Drive, east to Trim Road and south to Riverside South and the Ottawa International Airport. Construction has already begun on the Trillium Line expansion.