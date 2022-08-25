City gives go-ahead to tear down apartment building to make way for parking lot
The city of Ottawa’s planning committee has given the green light to tear down a small downtown apartment building, to make way for a parking lot.
Part of a larger downtown development, the six units at 142 Nepean St. would instead become parking spaces.
“As soon as they put the proposal in, I was kind of prepared for that,” says Riley Magee, who has lived in the building since 2018.
Magee says he pays just under $1,200 per month for a two-bedroom apartment.
“The location is amazing.”
When he learned of the vote in favour to tearing down the building he lives in, he said he was disappointed.
“I mean, definitely disappointing; but we’re really lucky that the company who has put this in is trying to do right by tenants and offering us some decent solutions.”
Some of the families in the building have already moved out; for those left, they will be compensated, according to Derek Howe, Taggart Group vice-president of development.
“This is something that we’ve done above and beyond what the standard legislative requirement would be; we try to show that our duty of care in this situation should be higher than the minimum, so we have exceeded the minimum with a fair and reasonable offer,” he told CTV News Ottawa.
The compensation offered for existing tenants include: comparable units at a building nearby at the same rent they currently pay, reasonable moving expenses, and $15,000 for “additional miscellaneous expenses, and/or a buffer for future rent escalations, says Howe.
Additionally, the tenants will be offered a first right of refusal, at 108 Nepean St., once the tower is built.
The decision by the planning committee is part of a larger project in the area; according to documents filed with the city, the proposed development consists of a 27-storey high-rise mixed use building nearby, which will include residential units.
“It’s a win now, but in the long run; it’s going to be a loss,” says Lionel Njeukam, who also lives in six-unit building,
“We did what we could to keep the building up, and the city has decided that maybe parking is better than keeping affordable housing up."
“It certainly goes directly against our new official plan, which prohibits new surface parking in the downtown; and, what is really unusual is for two applications like this to be linked,” says Catherine McKenney, area councillor and mayoral candidate,
“It’s still a loss of six units of market rental, for a parking lot.”
The final decision will be made by city council on Aug. 31.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
Putin orders troop replenishment in face of Ukraine losses
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a major buildup of his country's military forces Thursday in an apparent effort to replenish troops that have suffered heavy losses in six months of bloody warfare and prepare for a long, grinding fight ahead in Ukraine.
Indigenous father of 7 identified as man who died after being shot with Vancouver police beanbag gun
A man who died after being shot with a police beanbag gun on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside has been identified by his family as an Indigenous father from Winnipeg.
'We're not leaving:' Deadline passes for The United People of Canada to leave Ottawa church
Ottawa police say they will maintain an "enhanced presence" at a church in Ottawa's Lowertown neighbourhood, where members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group remain despite an eviction deadline passing for them to leave.
One dead, two infected after meningococcal disease outbreak declared in Toronto
Toronto is reporting a meningococcal disease outbreak which has left one person dead and two others infected with the bacterial infection.
Many Canadian doctors struggle with burnout, depression and anxiety: survey
The well-being of physicians across Canada has significantly decreased with many doctors reporting poorer mental health than before the COVID-19 pandemic, a new survey suggests.
Why some employees are ‘quiet quitting’ their jobs
Experts suggest bringing up workplace issues before 'quiet quitting' -- a trend that is seeing workers clock out as scheduled, ignore after-hours emails and generally forgo above-and-beyond efforts in order to manage burnout and maintain a work-life balance.
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
Canadians rely on 'best before' dates even if it causes food waste, study finds
After some U.K. grocers removed 'best before' dates on select grocery products to cut back on food waste, the majority of Canadians resoundingly rejected the idea, finds a new study.
Atlantic
-
Halifax police chief tells inquiry he was unaware of report of turf war with RCMP
Halifax's police chief says he wasn't aware about reports of a turf war between his police force and the RCMP.
-
N.S. reports 8 new COVID-19-related deaths, decrease in new hospital admissions, cases
Nova Scotia is reporting eight new deaths related to COVID-19, according to data released on the province's COVID-19 dashboard Thursday.
-
Masks won't be required for P.E.I. students when they return to class
Prince Edward Island students will not be required to wear masks in schools or on school buses when they return to class next month.
Toronto
-
What is 'quiet quitting'? Toronto employment experts explain
A new phrase has recently punctuated conversations on workplace and office culture: "quiet quitting." The term has appeared widely this month, trending on Twitter and sparking a hashtag on TikTok that's accumulated more than 30M views.
-
Woman charged $8,000 after rental car company claims she drove 36,000 kilometres in three days
A woman who rented a car in Toronto said she was charged $8,000 after the company claimed she drove nearly the distance of the Earth's circumference in three days.
-
Thieves target parking lots near Pearson airport to steal catalytic convertors
After returning from a month-long trip, an Ontario woman was shocked to find the catalytic converter in her vehicle had been stolen while it was parked in a fenced lot at Toronto Pearson International Airport.
Montreal
-
Montreal mayor says she supports police after city sees two murders in one day
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn't support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.
-
Patients forced to wait inside ambulances outside overcrowded Montreal-area hospital
Overcrowding in an emergency room on Montreal's South Shore has reached a new level as patients are being forced to wait in ambulances, sometimes for hours, because there's no room inside.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault shop owner calls for compassion after break-in
A business owner in Sault Ste. Marie who was recently the victim of a break-in is hoping the culprit will get the help they need.
-
Montreal researchers discover rare extrasolar 'waterworld'
A team of researchers led by a Montreal PhD student has discovered a planet outside our solar system that has the potential to harbour life and that they believe is covered entirely in water.
-
With school around the corner, should kids wait for an Omicron-specific vaccine?
With Omicron-specific vaccines on the horizon, some parents may be wondering whether to vaccinate their children before classes resume or wait for a bivalent vaccine to become available. CTVNews.ca spoke with infectious disease experts about their recommendations.
London
-
'I’m not going back': Recovered drug addict shares support with users
Sasha Beattie says she did a lot of things she wasn’t proud of during her 13-year struggle with drugs. But, after finally kicked her addiction, five years ago, she tattooed ‘2%’ on her finger, because that’s the percentage of Ontario addicts who start recovery, and stay clean.
-
Personal tragedy in a public space: Police investigate body found on Wellington Street
For the second time this week members of the public have been confronted with personal tragedy with a body discovered on the front lawn along a high-traffic London commuter route.
-
Are you leaving a big enough tip? Londoners ponder pandemic trend
Londoners are usually leaving a few extra coins in the gratuity jar at restaurants, bars, and other service-based businesses.
Winnipeg
-
15-year-old charged following Winnipeg homicide, Main Street assaults; warrant issued for a second teen
A 15-year-old male has been charged in connection with the death of a woman in a Point Douglas apartment and two assaults on Main Street on Monday that sent two men to hospital.
-
Five Manitobans who repeatedly broke limits on gatherings plan to appeal fines
A judge has handed fines to five Manitobans who repeatedly violated COVID-19 pandemic public health orders over a period of months -- even after they were given tickets for each offence.
-
Manitoba Liquor Marts changing Labour Day hours
A historic change has been made to liquor store hours in Manitoba.
Kitchener
-
'Number of complaints has gone up': Kitchener to review fireworks bylaw
The City of Kitchener is reviewing the number of days residents can set fireworks off after the city reported a significant increase in the number of complaints related to fireworks in the community.
-
Some students question COVID policies at Waterloo region post-secondary schools
Universities and colleges are updating their mask mandate and vaccine requirement policies ahead of the fall semester.
-
Hundreds of complaints from Region of Waterloo residents in provincial ombudsman report
The latest annual report from the Ontario ombudsman shows there were 552 complaints filed against governments and agencies in the Region of Waterloo between April 1, 2021, and March 31, 2022.
Calgary
-
Man in life-threatening condition following savage attack
Calgary police are investigating another violent scene in the city after a man was brutally beaten by attackers in a park.
-
'It's what keeps me alive': Calgarian continues walking entire city post-heart attacks
Mark Shupe set out to walk all of Calgary's streets and he's on the way to completing his goal, even after suffering a pair of heart attacks.
-
Two Calgarians bound for the Vision Cup at TPC Sawgrass
A pair of legally blind Calgary golfers are off to Florida in mid-September to play at the TPC Sawgrass golf course
Saskatoon
-
Mike Babcock resigns as U of S Huskies head coach
Mike Babcock has resigned as head coach of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's hockey team.
-
Saskatoon fire crews respond to carbon monoxide call
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) responded to calls about a possible carbon monoxide leak in a six-unit townhouse on the 1100 block of McKercher Drive around 9 a.m. Thursday.
-
Dawn Walker’s family relieved she’s back in Canada, awaiting court dates in Saskatoon
An Oregon judge ordered Dawn Walker to be returned to Canada on Tuesday, and her sister Kathy confirmed Walker is now in Surrey, B.C. awaiting a return to Saskatoon.
Edmonton
-
Northern Alta. church and 100 years of history 'completely destroyed' in fire
Very little is left of a northern Alberta Catholic church that went up in flames early Thursday morning.
-
Fire in west Edmonton sends dark smoke into the sky
Fire crews are on scene at a fire in west Edmonton.
-
Prairie Gardens closes 'temporarily' after Sturgeon County stop operations order
A popular adventure farm for families and u-pick fruit and vegetable garden north of Edmonton has been served notice by Sturgeon County to follow a stop operations order.
Vancouver
-
Food charities face increasing demand; decreasing purchasing power
Organizations helping those who are struggling get access to fresh food are dealing with increased demand, a decrease in purchasing power and dwindling donations.
-
8 home invasions in 5 months at licensed cannabis grow-ops in Abbotsford, police say
Police in Abbotsford say they've responded to eight home invasions at licensed medical marijuana grow operations in the city over the last five months.
-
331 in hospital with COVID-19, BCCDC says in weekly update
The B.C. Centre for Disease Control says there were 331 people in hospital with COVID-19 in the province as of Thursday.
Regina
-
Sask. family struggles to bring daughter with rare condition home from hospital due to lack of rural medical supports
A Saskatchewan family is highlighting the need for more medical supports in rural communities after they say they could be forced to relocate in order to seek treatment for their daughter.
-
'Serious' crash involving injuries closes part of Broad Street: Regina police
Regina police responded to the scene of a serious two-vehicle crash on Broad Street on Thursday afternoon.
-
Meet the Ukrainian TikToker in Sask. showcasing iconic Canadian staples
A 19-year-old Ukrainian who is new to Canada is using TikTok to share his adventures in the country, including his first time trying a number of iconic Canadian foods.