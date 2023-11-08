City event gives out bike lights to promote cycling safety

More cyclists will be lighting up the streets of Ottawa with help from a city-sponsored event.

On Tuesday, Safer Roads Ottawa organized the event, Lights on Bikes at the Corktown Bridge, near the Rideau Canal with teams on hand giving out free reflectors and lights to cyclists.

Since 2012, the Safer Roads Ottawa Program has been a leading community partnership program between police, fire, paramedics and public health in the city who are committed to preventing road deaths and serious injuries for people in the city.

With daylight hours reducing as the winter season approaches, it is more important than ever for cyclists to have lights on their bikes, which are often expensive to purchase.

John Wambombo, coordinator for the Lights on Bikes event, says this is not the only part of the work they do to help make Ottawa’s streets safer.

“The city, through the road action safety plan, is putting together initiatives from an engineering, enforcement and education perspective to improve safety for all road users." Wambombo said.

“Visibility enhances cyclists and pedestrian safety so it makes sure when they are outside when it’s dark and they are visible to other road users giving them a chance to be seen by motorists.”

Between 2018 and 2021 54 cyclists were seriously injured in collisions and seven people died, according to the City of Ottawa.

Cyclists like Julia Robinson, who commutes everyday by bike, says initiatives like this are a good reminder for everyone who spends time on Ottawa roads or bike paths.

“There were years where maybe I wouldn’t have my lights on so I think the constant reminder as the season changes is really important," Robinson said.

“We all have a roll to play to keep ourselves visible and to be safer for ourselves and other people on the path and for the drivers.”