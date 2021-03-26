OTTAWA -- The city of Ottawa is looking at bringing employees back to City Hall and other municipal buildings later this year, as the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ramps up.

Mayor Jim Watson announced staff are developing a plan for a staged return to work for work from home emplolyees as part of a number of initiatives to support small businesses and the economy recover during the pandemic.

"To support the recovery of our downtown core, where retail stores and restaurants have been more severely impacted as a result of people working from home, the city team is actively working on a plan that will chart the staged return of employees to city workplaces," said Watson on Friday afternoon.

"Although less than a third of city staff are currently working from home, we want to play a leadership role in bringing staff back to workplaces in downtown Ottawa."

Many federal and municipal employees have been working from home since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

City staff will have a plan ready early this summer, charting a "staged return" to city workplaces. Watson says the plan will be based on vaccination milestones and advice from Ottawa Public Health.

"We will continue to advocate for a similar approach for the federal government to bring back its own workforce, which we all know plays an important role in animating our downtown core and supporting our transit ridership and small businesses," said Watson.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos is looking at various options, including allowing city employees to work "closer to home" at city facilities.

"It would be staged, we wouldn't have everyone come back right away because we want to practice physical distancing," said Watson.

"So that may be a certain percent each month ramping up until we get as many people back safely as possible."

MEASURES TO HELP SMALL BUSINESSES

Mayor Watson announced a series of measures to help small businesses rebound as the pandemic comes to an end.

Staff are looking into the creation of a Small Business Tax subclass, which would offer a permanent 10 per cent tax discount to approximately 4,700 commercial properties that house small businesses.

Watson estimates for the average small business property, assessed at $600,000 and paying $15,000 in municipal and education taxes that means a discount of $1,000.

The Small Business Tax subclass discount of 10 per cent would be offset by an increase of 0.68 per cent for the other 7,300 larger commercial and industrial properties in Ottawa.

If approved by council and the Ontario government, the tax discount would come into effect in 2022.

The city is also reducing rental fees at municipal facilities from September 2021 until the end of 2022. A 50 per cent reduction on rental fees will be offered at showcase city facilities, including Aberdeen Pavilion, the Horticulture Building, the Meridian Theatres at Centrepointe and the Shenkman Arts Centre for all public events that offer artistic and cultural programming.