OTTAWA -- Ottawa's next step in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout includes retirement homes, and that’s bringing hope to seniors who have had limited physical contact with the outside world for close to a year.

The residents of Stirling Park Retirement Community in Nepean received their first dose of the vaccine Monday. For seniors like John Moors, "It was Christmas in February."

Although Moors, who spent 36 years in the military, is no stranger when it comes to needles, this one was special.

"I’ve had needles galore but, my gosh, that one yesterday, that one starts a new life," he said.

Limited physical contact has been difficult for residents like Pat Van Kregten.

"What I miss most is being able to give my daughter a hug," she said.

Van Kregten is another resident of Stirling Park. She says although receiving the vaccine won’t ease restrictions immediately and that she must still wear a mask and keep distance from others, she's happy it's here.

"To me, it means comfort because it's another tool in our arsenal," she said, "on the road to having this all over and behind us."

For Stirling Park General Manager Christian Auger, it’s a milestone moment.

"It’s been a long year and I know we’ve been working really hard to get to this point," he said. "It’s a sense of relief, in many respects. It’s that added layer of safety that we’ve built in. It just gives us that little bit more to look forward to, for sure."

Family members feel the same way. Jan Malek’s mother is a resident at Robertson House in Nepean, where vaccinations took place on Sunday.

"It’s a big relief, for sure," Malek said. "They’re vulnerable populations and it’s really great that they’re being vaccinated now."

Family physicians were among those administering the shots. Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth says that although it’s good news, there’s still a long road ahead.

"It’s very satisfying to be able to help seniors. We know, though, that there are still a lot of people in retirement homes, as well as in the community that are yet to be vaccinated."

Ontario’s plan for phase two of the vaccine rollout is slated to begin in March. It includes seniors 80 and older, decreasing in five-year increments (i.e. after 80+, vaccines are available to ages 75-79, then to 70-74, etc.) as well as other high-risk populations.

Vaccines are expected to be widely available in Ontario starting in August.