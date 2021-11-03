OTTAWA -- You'll be able to sit at a table and enjoy a cup of Christmas cheer this December when the annual Christmas Cheer Breakfast returns in person.

The yearly fundraiser went virtual in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but an in-person celebration of the season is on the menu for 2021.

Jim McConnery, chair of the Christmas Cheer Board, told CTV News at Six he is excited to welcome people back.

"It's going to be a hybrid event this year," he said. "Ideally we're up in the range of 700 to 800 people that would be a mix of in-person and remote participants."

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Christmas tradition in the capital.

"It's fundamental. It's such an important part of something we've been doing on an annual basis for many years. In 1951, there was a radio broadcast on CFRA to raise money, so the tradition has been around now for 70 years," McConnery said. "We raise a very material amount of money that has an impact right away in the community."

The in-person event will be held at the Shaw Centre on Friday, Dec. 3, and you can also connect remotely from home.

This year's fundraising goal is $100,000 in support of 22 charities.

Details and tickets are available at http://christmascheerottawa.com/