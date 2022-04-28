Chris Stapleton postpones Friday night concert in Ottawa

Country star Chris Stapleton's concert in Ottawa this weekend is being postponed due to a case of COVID-19 within the band.

Stapleton's All-American Road Show was scheduled to take the stage at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday night with special guest Elle King.

In a message on Twitter, Stapleton said upcoming concerts in Ottawa, London and Montreal will have to be rescheduled for a later date.

"To all our friends in London, Ottawa & Montreal, we are sorry to let you know that we are unable to perform this weekend due to a positive case of COVID within the band & subsequent exposures," said the message signed by Chris and Morgane Stapleton.

"We want you all to know this was not a decision we made lightly & we sincerely apologize to every ticket holder."

Stapleton was scheduled to perform Thursday night in London, Friday night in Ottawa and at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Saturday.