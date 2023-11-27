Choo choo! Here's when the CPKC Holiday train will pass through eastern Ontario

All aboard the Canadian Pacific Kansas City Holiday Train, which will be making a comeback in eastern Ontario on Monday and Tuesday.

The 25th installment of the festive train cars will begin its journey through the province this afternoon by passing through the town of Finch at 2:30 p.m., Merrickville at 5 p.m., Smith Falls at 6:30 p.m. and Perth at 8:00 p.m.

Its journey will continue on Nov. 28 in Belleville at 9:15 a.m., Trenton at 10:45 a.m. and Brighton at 11:30 a.m.

It will then chug along west on Tuesday and Wednesday through southern Ontario in Bowmanville, Oshawa and Toronto.

The train will stop for a half-an-hour in each city where Canadian band Anyway Gang will play free concerts from the train's brightly decorated stage.

Ontario Provincial Police in Lanark County say there may be traffic disruptions when the train arrives.

The CPKC Holiday Train tours Canada and the United States Nov. 20 through Dec. 19, raising money to local food banks at each stop and encourages attendees to also donate.

Since its inception in 1999, the train has raised more than $22.5 million and more than five million pounds of food for community food banks across North America.

A full list of the schedule and performers for the train can be found at its website.