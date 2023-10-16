Ottawa

    • Chinatown BIA reports more vandalism to street art

    The Chinatown BIA says its street sculptures on Somerset Street have once again been vandalized.

    The BIA posted surveillance video on social media showing people pushing and kicking down two yellow deer statues. The video is timestamped at 10:25 p.m. Oct. 8.

    The BIA says a police report has been filed.

    "It's disheartening when a few thoughtless actions tarnish the experience for everyone," the BIA said.

    Over the summer, people were caught on camera stealing two dinosaur statues from Chinatown and later returning them in the middle of the night. It was just one case of many, as other statues in the neighbourhood had been damaged.

    The artwork was installed in February and cost $200,000, BIA officials said in July. It was funded through government grants as part of a revitalization effort.

    There are at least eight groups of statues placed along Somerset Street between Bronson Avenue and Preston Street. They range from iconic Chinese pandas to popular characters drawing from Asian culture.

