Chilled Pasta with Peas, Mint and Ricotta

With creamy ricotta, zesty mint and sweet peas,this chilled pasta makes a lovely alfresco meal in the summertime – and also works well as a lighter pasta to accompany barbecues.

Ingredients

1 pkg (450 g) pasta

3 cups (750 mL) frozen peas, divided

1 cup (250 mL) slivered snap peas

1/4 cup (60 mL) olive oil, divided

3 cloves garlic, halved

2 tbsp (30 mL) lemon juice

2 tsp (10 mL) salt, divided

2 cups (500 mL) ricotta cheese

1/2 cup (125 mL) loosely packed fresh mint, chopped

1/2 tsp (2 mL) pepper

1/3 cup (75 mL) grated Parmesan cheese, for serving

Instructions

Cook pasta according to package directions, adding 1 1/2 cups (375 mL) peas and sugar snap peas in the last minute of cooking time. Drain and refresh under cold running water; drain well and set aside.

Meanwhile, in 3 cups (750 mL) boiling water, cook remaining peas for 3 to 4 minutes or until tender. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup (60 mL) cooking liquid.

In blender, combine peas, reserved cooking liquid, 2 tbsp (30 mL) olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, and 1 tsp (5 mL) salt; pulse until smooth.

In bowl, toss together pasta, sugar snap peas, whole peas, puréed pea mixture, ricotta, mint, remaining olive oil, salt and pepper.

Serve at room temperature or refrigerate for 1 to 2 hours to serve chilled. Serve with Parmesan cheese.