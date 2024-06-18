OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Children's Aid Society of Ottawa, union say crucial funding needed from government

    The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa and the union representing its workers are calling for more staff and an increase in funding as it says the crisis has reached a breaking point. June 18, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa) The Children's Aid Society of Ottawa and the union representing its workers are calling for more staff and an increase in funding as it says the crisis has reached a breaking point. June 18, 2024. (Katie Griffin/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A rare show of solidarity Tuesday when the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa (CAS) and the union representing its workers joined forces to call on the Ontario government to deliver more funding amid what they say is a crisis that has reached a breaking point.

    "It's like nothing I've seen before. You know, every year I've said this, it's a crisis. It's a workload crisis, people are struggling," said Michele Thorn, president of the Ontario Public Service Employees Union (OPSEU) local 454.

    Thorn said 16 people with CAS-involvement have died in the past year.

    "If we have a certain number of investigations to do, we go in and we don't have the time to continue to do follow up, for example, we have to close the file and move on to the next. So we very likely can miss things."

    Union executives and the CAS are calling for more staff and increased funding.

    "For Ottawa, what we're calling upon the government is investments in social and economic infrastructures within community to meet that early or kind of preventative early intervention need for families so that they don't have to relinquish care of their child to a children's aid society," said Kelly Raymond, the executive director of the Children's Aid Society of Ottawa.

    Raymond said families seeing mental health, addictions and supportive housing services are among those turning to the CAS for help, but that's not its funding envelope.

    "That work goes unfunded. So that gap will only increase in communities across the province."

    In a statement, the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services says it is "redesigning the child welfare system to focus on high-quality services that prioritize safety, are culturally appropriate and are responsive to the needs of children, youth and families."

    It adds it has "increased funding by approximately $14 million for child protection services."

    Arlette Carrier, the president of Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 2577, representing workers at Family & Children's Services of Lanark, Leeds and Grenville says the impact on children is immense.

    "They're just being warehoused. Sometimes in hotels, in cots in the office. We have some children's aid societies who have trailers parked there in the parking lot. It's very, very costly because you're paying people around the clock to be staying with them. It's not safe for the workers. It's not safe for the kid and… the kids are not getting any the treatment or the education or the family life that they deserve," she said. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Strange monolith pops up in Nevada desert

    Jutting out of the rocks in a remote mountain range near Las Vegas, the strange monolith imitates the vast desert landscape surrounding the mountain peak where it has been erected.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News