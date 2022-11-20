Child's death from flu confirmed in eastern Ontario
As respiratory infections among children surge in Ontario, one local health unit is reporting the death of a child.
“We are aware of a death in our region of a child who had tested positive for flu,” said Dr. Linna Li, acting medical officer of health for the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit, in a statement to CTV News. “We are saddened by this tragic death. We are not aware of any other flu-related deaths in our region.”
Li said that death is an infrequent outcome due to influenza infections but children, especially young children, are at higher risk of severe outcomes from the flu.
“This is also true of the elderly, those with chronic health conditions, and pregnant people,” Li said.
Li added that local data from the health unit just outside Ottawa show influenza is the primary respiratory virus circulating in the area. She suggested that the past two flu seasons, which were much tamer, might have put some people off guard.
“Because we have not had significant flu circulation in the past two winters, people may be more susceptible to influenza infection than usual,” she said. “We are currently seeing more cases of flu in the LGL region, and earlier in the year than in typical winter respiratory seasons.”
The Canadian Paediatric Society and National Advisory Committee on Influenza recommend that all children six months or older get the flu shot. Li echoed that sentiment Sunday.
“The flu vaccine is one of the most important ways people can reduce their risk of both flu infection and severe outcomes,” said Li. “Everyone over six months of age is eligible and strongly recommended to get the flu shot.”
A combination of COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) has been putting immense strain on children’s hospitals like CHEO, which is seeing an unprecedented surge in patients. Pharmacies are also dealing with a shortage in medication for children, though the federal government has said more is coming.
Li is also asking people to stay home when they’re sick, wear a mask to limit spreading illness to other people and to regularly wash your hands and frequently-touched surfaces.
