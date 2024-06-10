Child rescued from water at Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end

An 11-year-old boy was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the water at the Carp River Conservation Area in Ottawa's west end.

Ottawa police say emergency crews received a 9-1-1 call just before 7 p.m. Sunday about a child "possibly drowning."

"The child was retrieved from the water by (Ottawa Fire Service) and was transported to hospital by EMS."

An Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson tells CTV Morning Live the boy was transported to hospital in critical condition.

Another youth was assessed by paramedics at the scene.

The Carp River Conservation Area is located on Terry Fox Drive, between Richardson Side Road and Campeau Drive.

This is a developing news story. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.