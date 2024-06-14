Chick-Fil-A to open location in Ottawa this fall

Chick-Fil-A is coming to Ottawa.

A giant billboard appeared in the Rideau Centre food court on Friday, saying a Chick-Fil-A will be opening in the fall of 2024.

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to Chick-Fil-A for comment.

In 2022, the U.S.-based fast food chain has announced plans to open more than a dozen new stores in Canada by 2025, expanding to 20 Canadian locations.