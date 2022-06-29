CHEO School students celebrate end of school year with a fashion show

For many students and parents, finishing a year of Kindergarten is a cause for celebration. For those students at the CHEO School, it’s an opportunity to get dressed up.

A fashion show runway, lined with balloons, and an audience to cheer on the stars of the event gave way for students at the CHEO School on Wednesday to say "goodbye" to their school year.

Thirty-five students paraded in front of the school, located at CHEO. The school provides an innovative educational/therapy program for students with complex physical needs, and about half are graduating, moving on to Grade 1 at other schools.

"This is a celebration of the combination of everyone’s hard work and dedication," Mari Murray, CHEO School principal told CTV News Ottawa. "A time to celebrate our little champions, our students who have worked so hard throughout the year."

The children walked through an arch made of balloons.

“Very good feeling, very nice feeling as a dad,” said one parent.

"It was quite emotional. It’s nice to see the kids have so much confidence and have so much fun," said a CHEO mother.

The children picked out their own outfits, many of which were decorated with butterflies, fire trucks and unicorns.