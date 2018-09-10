

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The 2018 CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery kicks off today.

The $2.3 million grand prize includes a Minto Dream Home, “The Creekside”, located in Potter’s Key in Stittsville.

The 5.577 square foot home includes four bedrooms, a library, dining room, and a “swanky in-law studio suite.” The grand prize also includes $100,00 cash, House Cleaning for a Year from Molly Maid, a St. Laurent Gift Card ,a Farm Boy Gift Card, Ottawa REDBLACKS season tickets for two, and full event passes for two to the 2019 RBC Ottawa Bluesfest.

There are a total of 5,430 prizes to be awarded during the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery. The Early Bird Prize features a 2018 Regal 1900ES Boat and 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.,

Tickets are one for $100 or 3 for $250. More information is available at www.dreamofalifetime.ca. The final deadline to buy tickets is Midnight, Friday, December 7, 2018.

The Minto Dream Home is located at 314 Eaglehead Crescent in Stittsville.

Proceeds from the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery are used to purchase equipment, conduct research and improve the pediatric nature of CHEO.