CHEO doctors to perform day surgeries at eastern Ontario hospitals

Kids and families in eastern Ontario now have access to surgical care closer to home.

CHEO announced on Thursday its day surgery team will travel to the Brockville General Hospital and Carleton Place and District Memorial Hospital about four times a month to complete procedures, such as a tonsillectomy or appendectomy, removing a hernia and appendectomy surgeries.

The hospital says this initiative is a partnership through the Kids Come First health team, adding it “wouldn’t be possible without a historic investment by the Ontario government to CHEO last summer.” Ontario announced $330 million each year for pediatric care to improve capacity and reduce wait times.

“By combining funding, space and a team of clinical experts from CHEO, Brockville and Carleton Place, we have a winning formula. We can meet children’s needs quicker and as a bonus, we’re building capacity across the region,” said Alex Munter, CEO of CHEO.

CHEO’s plan is to complete 300 surgeries by 2025 and to expand to other regional hospitals.

“Being able to perform surgeries locally helps in many ways. By leveraging the footprint of additional hospitals like Brockville and Carleton Place, we’re able to schedule more surgeries and finally address the long surgery wait-list,” said Dr. Jean-Philippe Vaccani, chief of surgery at CHEO.

Surgeries have begun at each hospital, CHEO notes.