CHEO cancels elective surgeries and some visits after water main break

A water main break right outside CHEO has forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday because its access to water has been disrupted.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. right outside the main entrance.

"This incident has disrupted our access to water for clinical care, cooling, drinking water and restroom facilities," a CHEO spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

"At the present time, we are actively working on solutions with our hospital and other local partners to help resolve this situation and reduce the impact on patients and their families."

There is currently construction on the CHEO campus for the development of its new Children Integrated Treatment Centre, which includes a new parking garage to accommodate more people and a tunnel to connect the two buildings.

