OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • CHEO cancels elective surgeries and some visits after water main break

    CHEO is seen in this undated file photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa) CHEO is seen in this undated file photo. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    A water main break right outside CHEO has forced the hospital to cancel elective surgeries and some clinic visits for the day Tuesday because its access to water has been disrupted.

    The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. right outside the main entrance.

    "This incident has disrupted our access to water for clinical care, cooling, drinking water and restroom facilities," a CHEO spokesperson said in an email to CTV News Ottawa.

    "At the present time, we are actively working on solutions with our hospital and other local partners to help resolve this situation and reduce the impact on patients and their families."

    There is currently construction on the CHEO campus for the development of its new Children Integrated Treatment Centre, which includes a new parking garage to accommodate more people and a tunnel to connect the two buildings.

    This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News