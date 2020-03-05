OTTAWA -- A young soccer star from Chelsea, Quebec will be taking the pitch for Atletico Ottawa this summer.

The Canadian Premier League team has announced 16-year-old Antoine Coupland will join the club for its inaugural season.

Coupland is a left-footed midfielder, who played three matches for the Ottawa Fury FC last summer.

In a statement, Coupland said “I am really excited to be able to continue my professional soccer career with Atletico Ottawa.”

“Being part of the Canadian Premier League and getting the opportunity to play in Ottawa in front of fans, my friends and family from the Ottawa-Gatineau region is exciting.”

Coupland became the youngest player in Ottawa Fury FC’s history to be signed last season after graduating from Ottawa’s St. Anthony soccer club.

Atletico Ottawa plays its season opener against Forge FC on April 18.