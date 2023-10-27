Chelsea, Que. resident facing $3,000 in fines for criticizing politicians, municipal officials

Officials with the municipality of Chelsea, Que. are fining and suing a member of the public for saying nasty things about staff and politicians.

The municipality north of Ottawa is using a new "peace and good order" bylaw to crackdown on critics, which prohibits any person from insulting a peace officer, a civil servant or an elected official within the municipality.

One Chelsea resident has been fined over $3,000 for violating the bylaw, and the municipality is suing him in court for calling municipal officials names.

"The terms that were used at numerous occasions were racist, homophobic, fascist commentary," Pierre Guénard, Mayor of Chelsea, tells CTV News Ottawa.

"The bylaw says that everyone should be respectful in their matter and also in their writing on social media towards police officers, elected members of the council and also municipal staff."

A frequent critic of Chelsea politicians on the "Mean Chelsea Folks Facebook Group" is environmental activist Jean-Paul Murray, who is the resident facing the fines.

"I think it's unfair and it stems from the mayor's hysteria," Murray says.

"He probably thinks I'm some kind of nutcase, like a fanatic. Well, when it comes to protecting Gatineau Park I am passionate. He may think that's fanaticism."

Council in Chelsea passed the "peace and good order" bylaw in May 2022. It prohibits anyone from insulting a municipal politician, staff member or peace officer at any location within the Quebec municipality or on social media.

While Murray is facing thousands of dollars in fines, it does not sound like he is going to pay.

"My lawyer says it’s the most ridiculous bylaw he’s ever seen and it’s unenforceable since it violates Charter principles and the case law," Murray says.

However, Chelsea's mayor says Murray has not been respectful at all.

"Having comments like that have a real impact on the work climate at the town hall, so some staff don't feel good about this because they're targeted," Guénard said.

In addition to the fines, the municipality of Chelsea is suing Murray, saying they have no choice because his rhetoric is creating an "unsafe" working environment for politicians and other officials. The case is scheduled to be heard in court in February.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Graham Richardson and Peter Szperling