Chelsea, Que. requests $1 million to repair damage from heavy rain

The Municipality of Chelsea, Que. is asking for $1 million from the Quebec government to clean up the damage to roads and homes that was caused by last week's torrential rain.

Following the damage, the municipality declared a state of emergency Saturday. On Monday, it extended the state of emergency to 10 days, citing the extent of the damage that has washed out roads and bridges, marking one of the worst rainstorms in recent history.

As of Monday, all municipal roads have reopened to traffic, the municipality said, noting that crews were still carrying out any essential work to repair washed-out bridges and driveways.

"The damage throughout the municipality, it's massive. We have over 20 municipal roads that are impacted," said Chelsea Mayor Pierre Guénard.

"We've been hit with the derecho, tornado in 2022, we were hit with the ice storm in 2023, and now in 2024, we have these flash floods. So, Chelsea residents are resilient, but we need a little break."

Guénard adds that the city now has to do the construction work that was done 10 years ago, noting that it's a step backwards.

"Even River Road, the latest road that we did last year, it has been heavily damaged also on the shoulders of the road. So, it is a huge impact," he said.

Many parts of western Quebec saw more than 100 millimetres of rain as the remnants of tropical storm Debby moved through the region last Friday.

Torrential rain also led to the closure of Gatineau Park beaches and parkways. The National Capital Commission says it continues to make repairs to trails, footbridges and roads that were damaged or swept away in Gatineau Park.

"We’ve inspected most trails in Gatineau Park and the majority are open. Be cautious! Some sections are eroded," said the NCC in a post on X Wednesday.

O'Brien and Blanchet beaches and Meech Lake boat launch remain closed. Meanwhile, Gatineau Park shuttle service remains suspended until further notice.

The latest update is available online.